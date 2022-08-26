Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Short Interest Down 54.6% in August

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the July 31st total of 11,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Springwater Special Situations Price Performance

Shares of Springwater Special Situations stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. Springwater Special Situations has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Springwater Special Situations

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Springwater Special Situations by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 765,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the second quarter worth about $14,672,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the first quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Springwater Special Situations by 2,707.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Springwater Special Situations Company Profile

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

