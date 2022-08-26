Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and traded as low as $3.04. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 93,991 shares changing hands.
The business services provider reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.97). Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%.
Separately, Greenridge Global cut their price objective on shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors; and recruits candidates for permanent placement. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.
