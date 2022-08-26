StaFi Hits One Day Volume of $3.09 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. StaFi has a market capitalization of $19.49 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001556 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, StaFi has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00104331 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00255414 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00029702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000310 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000130 BTC.

StaFi Coin Profile

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.