StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

StealthGas Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of StealthGas stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $118.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in StealthGas by 1,712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 377,982 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About StealthGas

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GASS shares. StockNews.com downgraded StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on StealthGas in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

