Steem Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $95.29 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,586.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00603275 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00256113 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004742 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00019346 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002855 BTC.
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
