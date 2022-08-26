Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.14

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.14 and traded as high as $13.84. Stellus Capital Investment shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 34,247 shares.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $268.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 44.70%. Research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.20%.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,241.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $68,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,852.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 2,500 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,241.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Further Reading

