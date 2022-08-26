Stephens Boosts First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target to $50.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stephens to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FRME has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Price Performance

NASDAQ FRME opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in First Merchants by 45.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in First Merchants by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 910,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after buying an additional 193,051 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Merchants

(Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.