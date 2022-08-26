Stephens Raises Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Price Target to $37.00

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stephens to $37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQBK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

EQBK opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $529.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,034.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $292,315.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,513.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $167,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,034.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 58.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 56,191 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 18.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

