StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIOC. TheStreet cut Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of BIOC opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.83. Biocept has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biocept by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biocept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Biocept by 50.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

