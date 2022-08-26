StockNews.com Lowers MBIA (NYSE:MBI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
MBIA Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. MBIA has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $17.90.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MBIA
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MBIA (MBI)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.