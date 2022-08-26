StockNews.com Lowers MBIA (NYSE:MBI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. MBIA has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at about $9,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 223.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 239,996 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,485,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,255,000 after purchasing an additional 65,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in MBIA in the second quarter worth about $494,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

