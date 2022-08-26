StockNews.com Lowers Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

QRTEA has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Qurate Retail from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.74. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 709,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 50,782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,725,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 987,620 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 31,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

