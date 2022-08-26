StockNews.com Lowers SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th.

SP stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.42. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other SP Plus news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,523. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SP Plus news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $281,320 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SP Plus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

