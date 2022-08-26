StockNews.com Lowers Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.36.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $239.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.22. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.