StockNews.com Upgrades Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) to Buy

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VSTO. B. Riley cut their price target on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE VSTO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.60. 390,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $52.69.

Insider Activity

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $399,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,939.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,443.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 164.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 49,030 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 261.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 114,976 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.8% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

