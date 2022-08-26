Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Update

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SOIEF traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416. Stolt-Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.
About Stolt-Nielsen
