Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Short Interest Update

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SOIEF traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416. Stolt-Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

Get Stolt-Nielsen alerts:

About Stolt-Nielsen

(Get Rating)

See Also

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. The company also produces, processes, and markets seafood, including turbot, sturgeon, and sole; and transports, stores, and distributes chemicals, clean petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, vegetable oils, biofuels, and oleochemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Stolt-Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stolt-Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.