Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Down 92.3% in August

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEOAY shares. Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stora Enso Oyj from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.00 ($16.33) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance

Stora Enso Oyj stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,011. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.