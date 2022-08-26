StormX (STMX) Price Reaches $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

StormX (STMX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One StormX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market capitalization of $86.01 million and $7.95 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StormX has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00129234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00078585 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

