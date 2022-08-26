Strike Achieves Market Cap of $64.33 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Strike has a total market cap of $64.33 million and $5.00 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strike has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $19.32 or 0.00090934 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00784121 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016473 BTC.
Strike Coin Profile
Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,330,399 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.
Strike Coin Trading
