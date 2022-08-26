Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 81,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,912,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK traded down $6.23 on Friday, hitting $210.46. 19,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,634. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.03.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

