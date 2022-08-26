Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,783,201. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $136.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.80.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

