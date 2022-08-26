Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 465,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,850,102. The firm has a market cap of $191.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

