Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.00. 30,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,845. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average is $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.