Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 335 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

KO stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 211,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,052. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a market cap of $276.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

