Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Up 9.4% on Strong Earnings

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. 6,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 768,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Insider Transactions at Sumo Logic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sumo Logic

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $65,395.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 370,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,607.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,355 shares of company stock valued at $982,008. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,234,000 after purchasing an additional 397,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,670,000 after acquiring an additional 86,882 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 10.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,433,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,296,000 after purchasing an additional 492,080 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,965,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,220,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Articles

