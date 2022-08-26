SuperCom (SPCB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) in the last few weeks:

8/22/2022 – SuperCom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – SuperCom is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2022 – SuperCom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/6/2022 – SuperCom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – SuperCom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – SuperCom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – SuperCom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – SuperCom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – SuperCom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SuperCom Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ SPCB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,542,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,386. SuperCom Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42.

Get SuperCom Ltd alerts:

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative return on equity of 81.16% and a negative net margin of 105.03%. Equities analysts forecast that SuperCom Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.