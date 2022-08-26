Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,900 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 242.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after buying an additional 394,406 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after buying an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after buying an additional 272,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,900,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.03. 7,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.77.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. Bank of America decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

