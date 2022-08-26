Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.47. The stock had a trading volume of 141,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,434,043. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

