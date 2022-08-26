Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 1.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH traded down $9.23 on Friday, hitting $283.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,646. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.04. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.