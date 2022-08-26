Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 77,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 43.5% during the first quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHW traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.67. 69,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,148,417. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

