Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,481 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for about 5.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.82. 61,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.