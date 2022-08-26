Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,897,000 after acquiring an additional 164,380 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50,893 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 410.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 57,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 294.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 51,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 604,371 shares of company stock valued at $66,920,204 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.43. 23,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

