Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases 590 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 886,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,492,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.