Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 30,770 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 30,770 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 0.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after acquiring an additional 204,921 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after acquiring an additional 182,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock traded down $6.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,753. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day moving average is $176.97. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

