Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,519,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 56.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,233,000 after acquiring an additional 868,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 55.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,034,000 after acquiring an additional 549,004 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $173,147,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moody’s Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

Shares of MCO traded down $6.80 on Friday, hitting $299.25. 6,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.20. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

