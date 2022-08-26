suterusu (SUTER) Market Cap Reaches $2.09 Million

suterusu (SUTER) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. suterusu has a market cap of $2.09 million and $35,088.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, suterusu has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get suterusu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,519.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00080221 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

suterusu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.