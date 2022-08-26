Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, a growth of 626.7% from the July 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock remained flat at $10.02 during trading on Thursday. 48,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,985. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.42. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWMAY shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. DNB Markets cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

