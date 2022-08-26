Swerve (SWRV) Hits Market Cap of $2.80 Million

Swerve (SWRV) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular exchanges. Swerve has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $1.96 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swerve has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003786 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00128957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00032494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00081946 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,611,521 coins and its circulating supply is 17,391,595 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swerve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

