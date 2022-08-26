Swingby (SWINGBY) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million

Swingby (SWINGBY) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $205,407.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,655.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 965,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 909,677,364 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swingby

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.