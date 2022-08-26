Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.11

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.11 and last traded at $52.18, with a volume of 22272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCMWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Swisscom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.00.

Swisscom Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $270.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading

