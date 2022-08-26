Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.54. Symbolic Logic shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 330 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $18.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.
Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.
