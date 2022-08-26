Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.54. Symbolic Logic shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 330 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

Symbolic Logic Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

Institutional Trading of Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVOL Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Symbolic Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.