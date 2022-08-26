Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the July 31st total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Symrise from €119.00 ($121.43) to €114.00 ($116.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Symrise Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS SYIEY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.92. The stock had a trading volume of 51,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,145. Symrise has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

