Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Short Interest Up 78.5% in August

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the July 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Syros Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,539,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 131,795 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the first quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several analysts recently commented on SYRS shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

