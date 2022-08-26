Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Update

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 4,100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Table Trac Price Performance
TBTC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388. Table Trac has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $4.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73.
About Table Trac
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Table Trac (TBTC)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.