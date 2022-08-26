Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Insider Sells $1,470,000.00 in Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) insider Suzanne Ildstad sold 525,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,081,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

TALS opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TALS. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Talaris Therapeutics to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Talaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

