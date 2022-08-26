Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance

TOAC stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talon 1 Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOAC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Talon 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

