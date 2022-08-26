Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Tandy Leather Factory Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TLFA remained flat at $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Tandy Leather Factory has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $37.41 million, a PE ratio of 227.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of leather and leathercraft-related items in North America and Spain. It offers leather, hand tools, hardware, kits, liquids, teaching materials, open workbenches, machinery, and related accessories and supplies. The company also manufactures leather laces, cut leather pieces, do-it-yourself kits, thread laces, belt strips and straps, and Craftaids.

