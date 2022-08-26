Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the July 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Taoping Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ TAOP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taoping has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taoping in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Cloud-Based Technology, Blockchain Technology, and Traditional Information Technology.

