Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,932. The firm has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

