Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $203.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson to $203.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.42.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $167.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,314 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $738,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 35,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Target by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 152,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

