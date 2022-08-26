Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,300 shares, a growth of 288.9% from the July 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Tastemaker Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMKR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 46,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,136. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tastemaker Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMKR. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 1.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 980,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Tastemaker Acquisition by 19.0% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 499,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 79,721 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $544,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition Company Profile

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.